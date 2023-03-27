Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 27 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
PA Damage caused to the hospital during the fire
# Healthcare
Wexford hospital opens children's unit as emergency department remains closed after fire
The Paediatric Assessment Unit can care for problems such as minor injuries, fevers and sore throats.
1.2k
1
49 minutes ago

AN ASSESSMENT UNIT for children is opening in Wexford General Hospital from tomorrow as its emergency department remains closed after a fire broke out earlier this month. 

A Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) is opening tomorrow and will operate daily from 8am to 10pm for children up to the age of 16.

It can be accessed with a referral letter from their GP or by ringing directly to schedule an appointment on 0861041628

The unit can provide care for:

  • Sprains, strains and broken bones
  • Minor burns and scalds
  • Small cuts and injuries
  • Mild asthma
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Vomiting and diarrhoea

The new service is a temporary measure until the hospital’s emergency department is fully functional again.

Anyone who feels they are in an emergency situation is advised to instead attend their closest operating emergency department.

There were no injuries suffered in the fire on 1 March but more than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building in a major response from emergency services. 

The hospital’s maternity services recommenced two days later, followed by its radiology and outpatient departments.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     