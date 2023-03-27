Wexford hospital opens children's unit as emergency department remains closed after fire

AN ASSESSMENT UNIT for children is opening in Wexford General Hospital from tomorrow as its emergency department remains closed after a fire broke out earlier this month.

A Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) is opening tomorrow and will operate daily from 8am to 10pm for children up to the age of 16.

It can be accessed with a referral letter from their GP or by ringing directly to schedule an appointment on 0861041628

The unit can provide care for:

Sprains, strains and broken bones

Minor burns and scalds

Small cuts and injuries

Mild asthma

Fever

Sore throat

Vomiting and diarrhoea

The new service is a temporary measure until the hospital’s emergency department is fully functional again.

Anyone who feels they are in an emergency situation is advised to instead attend their closest operating emergency department.

There were no injuries suffered in the fire on 1 March but more than 200 patients had to be evacuated from the building in a major response from emergency services.

The hospital’s maternity services recommenced two days later, followed by its radiology and outpatient departments.