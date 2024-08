They’re back.

The Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, have announced that they will be reforming Oasis to play their first shows in 15 years.

Two of those will be spent in our nation’s capital, playing in front of crowds at two nights in Croke Park, which based on speculation, will be sell-outs.

The gigs are set to happen on 16 and 17 August, and are tickets will reportedly cost around €86.50.

A mixed reaction

Reaction to the announcement has been mixed, not least because of the nature of the Manchester duo’s hiatus.

While the split itself occured following an argument on-stage at a Paris concert, the cracks had been evident for many years prior, with Noel describing Liam in 2009 as “the angriest man you’ll ever meet”.

“He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup.” Ever the poet, Noel.

It’s no wonder then, with the acrominity of the brothers’ public relationship, that they haven’t fostered universal support.

“My favourite Oasis moment was when they broke up,” said one commenter on an Instagram survey launched by The Journal.

The concerts in Croke Park will be the single biggest collection of cringey bank and corporate types who try to recapture their teens and lads who think they’re deadly and still live in the 90s.



Hopefully I’ll be front row, D’ya know what I mean? #oasis2025 https://t.co/Qrn7jEuh4S — Danny Murray (@danjomurray) August 27, 2024

A number of commentators discussed the odds of the brothers making it as far as the Croke Park gigs without breaking up again.

“There’s going to be a lot of disappointed fans before these gigs even happen as the two will have another falling out. I wonder will Paddy Power have odds on this,” speculated one.

Ireland in a time of its own

The timing of the opening of the sale of tickets has also drawn comment. Tickets will go on sale in Ireland at 8AM on Thursday, but won’t go on sale in the UK until an hour later. Both Ireland and the UK are in the same timezone.

Irish Oasis tickets going on sale an hour earlier than the UK ones could see the worst British Invasion of Croke Park since 1920 — Conjob 🇵🇸 (@sambosravioli) August 27, 2024

Hardly idle speculation, as hotel rooms in Dublin began to sell out as soon as the tour was announced.

On some travel websites, it stated that 98% of places to stay are unavailable for that weekend in August.

The Gallagher’s parents are originally from Ireland – mother from Charlestown, Co Mayo, father from Duleek, Co Meath.

John Finan, who runs JJ Finan’s pub in Charlestown, said the Gallagher family, including their maternal grandmother, are frequent visitors to his bar.

He said that Liam sang in his pub one night during a trad session.

“They are two very talented lads and they have done very well for themselves,” Mr Finan told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“I’m delighted for them.

“The brothers are very modest and two gentlemen. They said they liked the pub and came in to us an odd time.

“It’s good to see them back together again and I hope they stay together.”

Superfan Jamie Rosney said: “I’m over the moon. Someone had to knock Taylor Swift off her perch.

“They’re just people’s people.

“The split was heart-breaking for all the fans around the world. Everyone was obsessed with them at the time, and in the middle of a tour it was hard to sink in.

“When you went to see them separately it took the brunt out it, because you are still hearing the songs.

“Then hearing they are getting back together, it’s just bananas. It’s going to manic.”

With reporting from the Press Association