Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he has not had a “hand, act or part” in the arrangement that allows Dr Tony Holohan‘s salary to be paid by the Department of Health when he leaves to take a position in Trinity College Dublin later this year.
- A top EU court has ruled that EU law does not support indiscriminately holding electronic communications for the purpose of combating serious crime in the case taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer.
- The Government has hinted that it will “offset” the carbon tax hike which is set to come into effect next month, as pressure continues to mount over the ongoing cost of living crisis.
- Plans to create six Regional Health Areas have been approved by the Government, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying that it is part of plans to implement Sláintecare.
- New legislation allowing nightclubs to operate into the early hours of the morning will be ready by the end of the year, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.
- The jury considering their verdict in the trial of the 16-year-old accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj have asked for the relative heights of the accused and the deceased.
- Proposed changes to the Fair Deal scheme could see up to 8,000 vacant houses placed on the rental market as part of the Government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
INTERNATIONAL
#ZELENSKYY Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the UN to expel Russia from the Security Council over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
#EU V HUNGARY The EU has officially launched a procedure against Hungary that could see the country stripped of funding from the bloc. The measure was taken due to concern from the EU over Hungary flouting democratic standards.
#SANCTIONS A new wave of sanctions, targeting coal and shipping, has been proposed by the EU in response to the deliberate killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha by Russian soldiers.
#SACRAMENTO A second man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento, which killed six people and wounded 12 in the California city.
PARTING SHOT
In lighter news, a married couple in the Defence Forces received promotions on the same day as one another
Captain Philip Cole and Lieutenant Valerie Cole were both promoted to officers on the same day.
Captain Philip Cole has served in the Defence Forces for 23 years and has been deployed abroad six times, while Lieutenant Valerie Cole has served in the Defence Forces for 17 years and has been deployed abroad three times.
