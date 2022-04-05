Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the UN Security Council this afternoon

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to reporters outside Dublin Castle this morning Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the UN Security Council this afternoon Source: John Minchillo

#ZELENSKYY Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the UN to expel Russia from the Security Council over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

#EU V HUNGARY The EU has officially launched a procedure against Hungary that could see the country stripped of funding from the bloc. The measure was taken due to concern from the EU over Hungary flouting democratic standards.

#SANCTIONS A new wave of sanctions, targeting coal and shipping, has been proposed by the EU in response to the deliberate killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha by Russian soldiers.

#SACRAMENTO A second man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento, which killed six people and wounded 12 in the California city.

PARTING SHOT

In lighter news, a married couple in the Defence Forces received promotions on the same day as one another

Captain Philip Cole and Lieutenant Valerie Cole were both promoted to officers on the same day.

Captain Philip Cole has served in the Defence Forces for 23 years and has been deployed abroad six times, while Lieutenant Valerie Cole has served in the Defence Forces for 17 years and has been deployed abroad three times.

Captain Philip Cole and Lieutenant Valerie Cole

