Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kite surfers enjoying the high temperatures and gusty conditions at Dublin's Dollymount Strand Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

A firefighter battling a blaze in south-west France. Source: PA

#HEATWAVE Both France and Spain are fighting wildfires amid the fierce heat, with French authorities scrambling more water-bombing planes to combat the spreading flames.

#UKRAINE Top EU diplomat, Josep Borrell said that Europeans should not tire in the effort to defeat Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as he warned that Vladimir Putin would seek to exploit “democratic fatigue”.

PARTING SHOT

Both College Green and Dame Street in Dublin City centre are set to go traffic-free early next month as part of plans for a family friendly Summer Sunday event.

The move means that bus stops as well as taxi ranks will be diverted for the day to ensure the areas remain without any car traffic.

The event will give people a chance to ride on an antique carousel and attend circus skills workshops. There will also be face painting and outdoor furniture to relax, according to a statement from DCC.