Monday 18 July 2022
Man (50s) dies following a house fire in his home in Drumcondra

A number of other people escaped the blaze in the early hours of this morning.

By Emer Moreau Monday 18 Jul 2022, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 6,480 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5820259
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died following a fire in his home in Drumcondra in Dublin.

The man, who was in his late 50s, was taken from the fire by firefighters at around 2:45am today and was transferred to the Mater hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A number of other people escaped the blaze before emergency services arrived.

Fire brigades and ambulances from Phibsborough, North Strand and Dublin Fire Brigade headquarters were dispatched to the scene. Gardaí also attended.

A Garda spokesperson said a postmortem will now take place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí remain at the scene.

