Man (50s) dies following a house fire in his home in Drumcondra

A MAN HAS died following a fire in his home in Drumcondra in Dublin.

The man, who was in his late 50s, was taken from the fire by firefighters at around 2:45am today and was transferred to the Mater hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A number of other people escaped the blaze before emergency services arrived.

Advertisement

Fire brigades and ambulances from Phibsborough, North Strand and Dublin Fire Brigade headquarters were dispatched to the scene. Gardaí also attended.

A man has died following a fire in his home in Drumcondra overnight.



Despite best efforts of Firefighters and Advanced Paramedics on scene he passed away in hospital.



A number of people self-rescued.



Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and neighbours. pic.twitter.com/eQEL8wo9wk — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 18, 2022

A Garda spokesperson said a postmortem will now take place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí remain at the scene.