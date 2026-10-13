Sinn Féin TD Denise Mitchell to step back from public duties after cancer surgery

SINN FÉIN TD Denise Mitchell has said she is stepping back from public duties for a period of time “to focus on my recovery” after undergoing surgery for cancer.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Dublin Bay North TD thanked her constituents for their understanding and good wishes.

“Recently I underwent surgery for cancer. As a result I will be taking a step back from my public duties for a period of time as I focus on my recovery,” she said.

“I would like to sincerely thank the staff at Beaumont Hospital for their excellent care.”

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Mitchell said her constituency office in Ayrfield Community Centre and her Dáil office would continue to operate as normal, adding that Sinn Féin councillors Edel Moran and Mícheál MacDonncha are also available for help with local issues.

“I am looking forward to getting back on my feet and returning to work on your behalf as soon as I can,” she added.

Mitchell was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

The Sinn Féin TD was the country’s biggest first-preference candidate in the 2020 general election, crossing the line with 21,344 votes in Dublin Bay North, some 9,409 votes over the quota.