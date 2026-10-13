Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Youth members of the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Choir School, Rebecca, Cillian, Nina and Alex, help performers Philip Brett and Mirjam Schiller pull their model ship into position at the launch of the Jonathan Swift Festival 2026. Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

IRELAND

Two parents and two children were killed following an early morning arson attack and house fire in Waterford city, while two other children are being treated in hospital for critical injuries.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan has taken ill at an event in Limerick this afternoon and has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

Nearly half of the total net wealth in Ireland belongs to the richest 10% of households, figures show.

A third youth has been sent forward for trial, accused of attacking a concertgoer who was filmed on a phone as he was severely injured near the 3Arena in January.

Prepay power says it will freeze electricity and gas prices for more than 200,000 customers over the winter months.

Gardaí have been given the discretion to refer a person found in possession of a small amount of drugs to the health services to avoid a prosecution, however they will still be liable to criminal penalties under a new drugs strategy.

Fontaines D.C. have returned with a new album that reviewers say has made them “the defining act” of the decade.

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians go about their daily activities in Gaza City amid widespread destruction and difficult living conditions Alamy Alamy

#KATIE ZACHARIA: Donald Trump has got a new press secretary but, as seen at her debut press conference today, not much has changed.

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#BREAKING BAD: RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

#ARREST: Actor Selma Blair was arrested after she was accused of injuring two flight attendants on a trip from Los Angeles to New York..

PARTING SHOT

As Ireland prepares to face Israel in one of the most contentious matches played in Europe this year, The Journal’s News Correspondent Eimer McAuley travelled to the occupied West Bank to report on the realities of settlement expansion and occupation.

Over the next six nights, we’ll bring you stories from communities in and around Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Masafer Yatta.