Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#KATIE ZACHARIA: Donald Trump has got a new press secretary but, as seen at her debut press conference today, not much has changed.
#BREAKING BAD: RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.
#ARREST: Actor Selma Blair was arrested after she was accused of injuring two flight attendants on a trip from Los Angeles to New York..
As Ireland prepares to face Israel in one of the most contentious matches played in Europe this year, The Journal’s News Correspondent Eimer McAuley travelled to the occupied West Bank to report on the realities of settlement expansion and occupation.
Over the next six nights, we’ll bring you stories from communities in and around Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Masafer Yatta.
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