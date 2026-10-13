Third teenager sent forward for trial over alleged attack on man near 3Arena

A THIRD YOUTH has been sent forward for trial, accused of attacking a concertgoer who was filmed on a phone as he was severely injured near the 3Arena in January.

The victim, a Co Laois man in his early 20s, was left fighting for his life in hospital after what was described as a sustained attack.

It occurred outside the venue in Dublin’s city centre after a concert by Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar.

The injured party was taken to Beaumont Hospital with two bleeds on the brain and was placed in an induced coma afterwards.

Three youths, aged 17 and 16, were charged under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for recklessly or intentionally causing serious harm to the man, which carries a possible life sentence.

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It was held that the case was too serious to remain in the Children’s Court.

Last week, two were sent forward for trial at the Circuit Court, but a bench warrant was issued for the third, who did not turn up for his hearing.

Gardaí located him and brought him before the court today. Judge Paul Murphy granted a return-for-trial order, sending him forward for trial after the prosecution served him with a book of evidence.

All three will appear again in November.

They remain on bail subject to various conditions, including an order not to contact each other or the complainant, directly or indirectly.

At a previous bail hearing, the court was told the incident was allegedly planned and premeditated and was filmed on a phone. A fourth defendant, an adult male, is also before the courts on related charges.