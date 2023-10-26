Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Darragh Kane Fota Wildlife Park unveiled three meerkat babies born 19 September to mother Biggy and father Snaggle. Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A woman walks through floodwater after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico. Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Hamas released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes after the US president cast doubt on its toll figures.

#MASS SHOOTING Joe Biden condemned the “senseless and tragic” mass shooting in Maine which killed 18 people and he called on rival Republicans to back a ban on high-powered weapons.

#MEXICO Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed the beach resort town of Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast as a scale-topping Category 5 storm, officials have said.

#TORIES UK MP Crispin Blunt was suspended by the Conservative Party after being arrested on suspicion of rape and the possession of controlled substances.

#BEATLES Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr said they will be releasing a new Beatles song at the beginning of November.

PARTING SHOT

DCU politics professor Donnacha Ó Beacháin has written about Irish-Israeli diplomatic tensions for our Voices section today. The article begins…

THIS WEEK, THE Israeli ambassador to Ireland accused President Michael D. Higgins of spreading misinformation about Israel when he said the country was committing war crimes in Palestine. Her remarks attracted substantial criticism from across the political spectrum in Ireland.

This was followed by a tweet posted by the deputy ambassador in Dublin, which claimed Ireland was responsible for funding Hamas’s ‘tunnels of terror’. Following a backlash, the post was quickly deleted with the explanation that the ‘text and wording were wrong’.

You can read Donnacha’s full article here.