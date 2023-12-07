Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ARTICLE 99 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres used a rarely exercised power, urging members of the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza continues.
#LAS VEGAS Three people were killed and another seriously injured by a gunman who was shot dead by police at a US university last night.
#USA Members of the Republican party in the US Senate blocked the advance of tens of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine and Israel last night.
#SEYCHELLES The Seychelles government declared a state of emergency, ordering all citizens except essential workers to stay at home, after a blast at a store and flooding due to heavy rainfall.
#UK Rishi Sunak insisted his new plan to revive the stalled Rwanda asylum scheme “blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights”.
#SOUTH AMERICA The UN Security Council said it would meet behind closed doors tomorrow to discuss rising border tensions between Guyana and Venezuela, following a request from Guyana.
TEMPLE STREET CHILDREN’S Hospital welcomed some specials guests today as Children’s Health Ireland and Children’s Health Foundation kicked off the festive season.
Ten-year-old Kayleigh Whelan flicked the switch on the Christmas lights with a little help from Santa and former Irish rugby player Jamie Heaslip.
