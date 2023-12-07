Advertisement

Thursday 7 December 2023
Leah Farrell Deer in Phoenix Park today.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deer in Phoenix Park today. The Dept of Agriculture has recommended the deer cull proceed as usual due to an exponential growth in the herd.

INTERNATIONAL 

Sean Hathcock, right, kisses Michelle Ashley after the two left candles for victims of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

#ARTICLE 99 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres used a rarely exercised power, urging members of the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza continues.

#LAS VEGAS Three people were killed and another seriously injured by a gunman who was shot dead by police at a US university last night.

#USA Members of the Republican party in the US Senate blocked the advance of tens of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine and Israel last night.

#SEYCHELLES The Seychelles government declared a state of emergency, ordering all citizens except essential workers to stay at home, after a blast at a store and flooding due to heavy rainfall.

#UK Rishi Sunak insisted his new plan to revive the stalled Rwanda asylum scheme “blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights”.

#SOUTH AMERICA The UN Security Council said it would meet behind closed doors tomorrow to discuss rising border tensions between Guyana and Venezuela, following a request from Guyana.

PARTING SHOT

LIGHT UP TEMPLE STREET 002 Andres Poveda Kayleigh Whelan (10) from Ballymun switched on the Christmas lights at CHI Temple Street with the help of Santa and former Irish and Leinster rugby star Jamie Heaslip. Andres Poveda

TEMPLE STREET CHILDREN’S Hospital welcomed some specials guests today as Children’s Health Ireland and Children’s Health Foundation kicked off the festive season.

Ten-year-old Kayleigh Whelan flicked the switch on the Christmas lights with a little help from Santa and former Irish rugby player Jamie Heaslip.  

David MacRedmond
