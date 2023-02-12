Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#EARTHQUAKE The UN denounced today as a failure to get desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning that the death toll of over 33,000 from an earthquake that also devastated Turkey could double.
#UKRAINE Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian cities over the weekend amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.
#THAILAND A British crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run, Thai police said. Richard Wakeling fled Britain in 2018 after he attempted to smuggle £8 million ($9.6 million) of liquid amphetamine into the country in 2016.
In more positive news, Dun Laoghaire RNLI this weekend rescued two men and a dog as part of two seperate rescue attempts in Co Dublin.
The incidents occurred at Sandymount and Poolbeg on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
“We train for anything and it is always good to work alongside our colleagues in the other services, in this case, Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard and the Dublin Fire Service,” said Laura Jackson, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm.
“We hope both casualties and our four legged one recover well from the incidents.”
