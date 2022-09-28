Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
Advertisement

Budget 2023: What measures have already kicked in?

Some measures included in the €11 billion budget have already been enacted.

By Diarmuid Pepper Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 12:05 AM
43 minutes ago 1,369 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5878204
Image: Shutterstock/symbiot
Image: Shutterstock/symbiot

MEASURES COSTING AROUND €11 billion were announced in yesterday’s budget and some of the measures will kick in immediately.

So what changes can you expect to see today following Budget 2023?

VAT and excise reductions

In March, the government announced an excise reduction on petrol, diesel, and marked gas oil.

Speaking at the time, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe noted that while “the government has limited resources” and that “we cannot cushion citizens and businesses from the entire impact”.

This excise reduction was due to end in August, but was then extended to October, and was further extended in yesterday’s budget.

Announcing the move yesterday, Minister Donohoe said the current extension will last until 28 February, 2023.

The current excise reduction equates to 21 cent per litre of petrol, 16 cent per litre of diesel, and 5.4 cent per litre of Marked Gas Oil.

It was also announced in April of this year that the VAT rate on gas and electricity bills had been cut from 13.5% to 9%.

This reduction, which was due to expire at the end of October, has also been extended to 28 February, 2023.

Cost of cigarettes

There will be an immediate increase in the cost of cigarettes.

An increase in excuse duty will push the cost of a pack of cigarettes up by 50 cents, to €15.50.

There will also be a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products.

Minister Donohoe said this was being implemented to “support public health policy to reduce smoking in Irish society”.

Small Benefit Exemption

The ‘Small Benefit Exemption’ allows an employer to provide limited non-cash benefits or rewards to employees without the payment of income tax, PRSI and USC.

The annual limit was previously €500 but was doubled yesterday to €1,000.

Related Reads

27.09.22 Opinion: 'Dedicated followers of fashion' - how to get the most out of Budget 23
27.09.22 Core welfare payments increasing by €12 and plan for one-off double payments confirmed
27.09.22 Income tax standard rate cut off point raised to €40,000

Employers will also be able to permit two vouchers in a single year under this exemption.

Speaking yesterday, Minister Donohoe said: “I propose that these changes will apply in the current tax year, so that additional benefits can be paid this year if an employer wishes to do so.” 

Night time economy

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Minister Donohoe said “the government is committed to supporting the night time economy”.

He said this is not just limited to the hospitality sector, “but also the many musicians, venues, event operators and organisers who are integral to creating a vibrant cultural life”.

In line with a commitment to “modernise licensing laws”, Minister Donohoe announced that the cost of applying for a Special Exemption Order is to be halved, from €110 to €55.

Late night venues require this Special Exemption in order to open.

A Financial Resolution was brought in last to enact this measure.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie