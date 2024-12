THE ENDLESS SCROLLING through your streaming service of choice can make choosing a film at Christmas feel as stressful as a day at the office.

So here’s a bit of help for selecting a flick this year – no matter what your taste.

Looking for a family-friendly watch? Try: Shaun the Sheep Movie (Disney+)

Introduce your little ones to the joy of the animated 2015 movie Shaun the Sheep, which is a cute but laugh-out-loud treat. In it, Shaun and his friends need to go to the big city to rescue their farmer – and disguise themselves as they go. Slapstick-a-plenty awaits.

Nostalgia seeker? Try: The Net (Netflix)

Head back to the days when social media was but a glint in Mark Zuckerberg’s eye with this 1995 film starring a young Sandra Bullock. She plays a computer programmer who gets unwittingly embroiled in a conspiracy and has to use the internet to hack her way to freedom. Though technology has moved on, this is still a very compelling thriller and shows why Bullock has had such a great career.

Old-school comedy fan? Try: Planes Trains and Automobiles (Amazon Prime)

Funnymen Steve Martin and John Candy team up for this extremely 80s movie (it’s from 1987) about two complete opposites who get stuck on a long journey to Chicago together at Christmas. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore.

Want comedy with an action edge? Try: Spy (Netflix)

One of the funniest films of the 2000s, this 2015 movie sees Melissa McCarthy play an unassuming CIA operative who spends her days at her desk. But when the agent she works with (played by Jude Law) goes missing, she’s forced to take a trip out into the field, with hilarious results. Watch out for brilliant comedic turns by Rose Byrne and a hilarious Jason Statham.

Fancy a Nancy Meyers movie with a twist? Try: The Intern (Netflix)

Robert DeNiro makes a surprise – but sweet – appearance in this 2015 Nancy Meyers film about an older man who becomes an intern in an office full of young people. Anne Hathaway plays his boss, and the two form an unlikely friendship. Like many Meyers films, this is by turns cute and poignant.

Looking for a modern tearjerker? Try: Good Grief (Netflix)

Be prepared to have a lil’ cry watching this 2023 movie. Dan Levi plays a London-based American who loses his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) unexpectedly. Can he get through grief, and deal with some unexpected revelations about his late husband, with a little help from his friends? You probably know the answer, but you’ll enjoy the process of finding out.

Seeking a slice of beguiling arthouse? Try: La Chimera (Mubi)

Josh O’Connor stars as Arthur, a down-at-heel Englishman in Italy who gets involved with a group of grave robbers. This strange and wonderful 2024 film, directed by Alice Rohrwacher, feels a little magical as it explores grief and its impact on people. Plus, O’Connor speaks Italian throughout, and the film stars Isabella Rossellini. Many reasons to watch this.

For a foodie’s delight (with a twist of love), try: The Taste of Things (Mubi)

This gently unfolding 2023 film is set in 1899 and stars Juliette Binoche as a cook called Eugénie who works for a gourmet named Dodin (Benoît Magimel)…. and Dodin might be in love with her. But can he woo her with delicious food? You’ll be hungry after watching this.

Want a thoughtful and moving film? Try: The Florida Project (Mubi)

You might have seen one of this year’s biggest films, Anora, directed by Sean Baker. One of his previous films, The Florida Project (2017), is on Mubi. It’s about a spirited young girl called Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) who lives in a motel near Disneyland which is run by a man named Bobby (Willem Dafoe). Though Moonee is having fun, her life is lived on the margins.

For a film with a whole lot of cheek, try: Bottoms (Amazon Prime)

Not a film for all the family, but definitely one for those who like a sassy, cheeky (and a little bit violent) Gen Z LGBT 2023 movie. Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott star as two messy students who start a fight club in their school, with the aim of losing their virginity. Also has a funny turn from Nicholas Galitizine as a dopey high school football player.

For Christmassy fare, try: The Santa Clause (Disney+)

This film is 30 years old but is still great craic to watch. Tim Allen stars as a man who has to unexpectedly and unwittingly take on the role of Santa Clause. He doesn’t want the job, but soon he has a grey beard growing and his clothes are getting tight…