Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Twinless

Roman (Dylan O'Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney) in Twinless Sony Pictures Sony Pictures

It’s taken a while for this to get to the small screen, but it’ll be worth the wait. It’s about two grieving young men, Roman (Dylan O’Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney), who meet in a support group for twins. They become friends outside the group, but it turns out that both men have secrets that could change everything… Heated Rivalry fans take note, one of the side characters in this is played by Francois Arnaud (aka Scott Hunter).

Available from Saturday (22 August) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.

Outer Banks

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara in Outer Banks Netflix Netflix

You’ve either been waiting for season 5 of the adventure mystery drama Outer Banks, or you don’t know what the hell it is. If you are a fan, know that when this season opens the Pogues (not the band, a group of working-class teens) are at their breaking point following the loss of JJ in Morocco. They’re stranded far from home and end up in a race to reclaim their future and win freedom.

Streaming on Netflix.

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Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

Courtesy of AIRFLIX-Maxwell Arch Courtesy of AIRFLIX-Maxwell Arch

This documentary from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her Emmy-nominated producing partner Mark Bailey sees them continue their investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant. They promise new revelations as they speak to more voices from the inside about Boeing’s current issues.

Streaming on Netflix.

The Terror: Devil in Silver

The Terror Emily V. Aragones / AMC Emily V. Aragones / AMC / AMC

This is the third episode of the horror anthology series from executive producer Ridley Scott. In season three, Devil in Silver, a man (played by Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey) is wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. Why is he there, and can he escape?

Airing Sunday (23 August) at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Novak Djoković: The Wolf In Winter

If you’re a tennis fan, you’ll want to watch this feature-length documentary about the legendary Novak Djoković. He began playing in Serbia and is now the most accomplished champion in the history of men’s tennis. Though his career isn’t over, this documentary looks at his legacy as well as his status as one of the most “complex and polarising figures in modern athletics”. Should be a juicy watch.

Streaming on Prime Video.