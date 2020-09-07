Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Documentary Pick

Jihad Jane

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

In March 2010, two American women were detained during a number of high-profile arrests in Co Waterford. It later transpired that they had gone looking for love online, before becoming involved in the global ‘war on terror’. Director Ciaran Cassidy tells the stories of the women, Colleen LaRose and Jamie Paulin-Ramirez, largely through separate interviews conducted with them.

Your Comedy Pick

Beverley Hills Cop

Tonight, Sky One, 9pm

The fast-paced action-comedy sees street-smart Detroit police officer Axel Foley tracking down his best friend’s killer in Beverly Hills. But he soon finds out that his renegade style doesn’t chime harmoniously with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which assigns two officers to make sure he stays in line. With the stuffy detectives in tow, Axel smashes through a culture clash in his high-speed pursuit of justice. Starring Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Lisa Eilbacher.

Your Family Pick

Cinderella

Saturday, RTÉ One, 6.35pm

In the latest retelling of the folk tale, Ella finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters, who force her to become a maid after the unexpected death of her father. An invitation to a palace ball gives her hope that she might reunite with a handsome stranger she met in the woods. When her stepmother prevents her from going, help arrives from a kindly beggar woman who has a magic touch. Starring Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden and Helena Bonham Carter.

Your Action Pick

Memento

Saturday, BBC 2, 9.45pm

Leonard attempts to track down the man who raped and murdered his wife. But his task is made difficult by the fact that he suffers from untreatable memory loss. Although he can recall details of life before his accident, Leonard cannot remember what happened fifteen minutes ago, let alone why he’s hunting a killer. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano.

Your Blockbuster Pick

Inception

Sunday, RTÉ2, 9pm

Dom Cobb is a thief with the rare ability to enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. His skill has made him a hot commodity in the world of corporate espionage, but has cost him everything he loves. He gets a chance at redemption when he is offered a seemingly impossible mission. If he succeeds, it will be the perfect crime, but a dangerous enemy anticipates his every move. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, and Ken Watanabe.

Finally…one to avoid this week

David Brent: Life on the Road

Friday RTÉ2, 9.45pm

Despite the success of the sitcom that unleashed David Brent upon the world, Ricky Gervais couldn’t replicate the humour of The Office on the big screen.

The film catches up with Brent twelve years on from the mockumentary to find that he is now a travelling salesman with a cleaning and ladies’ personal hygiene products company. However, he hasn’t given up on his dream of rock stardom, and is about to embark on a self-financed UK tour with his band. Stars Ricky Gervais, Rob Jarvis, Abbie Murphy, and Mandeep Dhillon.