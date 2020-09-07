This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Two Christopher Nolan mind-benders and a classic Eddie Murphy comedy – here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 7 Sep 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,259 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197736

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Documentary Pick

Jihad Jane

  • Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Source: BritFlicks.Com/YouTube

In March 2010, two American women were detained during a number of high-profile arrests in Co Waterford. It later transpired that they had gone looking for love online, before becoming involved in the global ‘war on terror’. Director Ciaran Cassidy tells the stories of the women, Colleen LaRose and Jamie Paulin-Ramirez, largely through separate interviews conducted with them.

Your Comedy Pick

Beverley Hills Cop

  • Tonight, Sky One, 9pm

Source: TrailersPlaygroundHD/YouTube

The fast-paced action-comedy sees street-smart Detroit police officer Axel Foley tracking down his best friend’s killer in Beverly Hills. But he soon finds out that his renegade style doesn’t chime harmoniously with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which assigns two officers to make sure he stays in line. With the stuffy detectives in tow, Axel smashes through a culture clash in his high-speed pursuit of justice. Starring Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Lisa Eilbacher.

Your Family Pick

Cinderella

  • Saturday, RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

In the latest retelling of the folk tale, Ella finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters, who force her to become a maid after the unexpected death of her father. An invitation to a palace ball gives her hope that she might reunite with a handsome stranger she met in the woods. When her stepmother prevents her from going, help arrives from a kindly beggar woman who has a magic touch. Starring Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden and Helena Bonham Carter.

Your Action Pick

Memento

  • Saturday, BBC 2, 9.45pm

Source: Nicolas Raccuia/YouTube

Leonard attempts to track down the man who raped and murdered his wife. But his task is made difficult by the fact that he suffers from untreatable memory loss. Although he can recall details of life before his accident, Leonard cannot remember what happened fifteen minutes ago, let alone why he’s hunting a killer. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano.

Your Blockbuster Pick

Inception

  • Sunday, RTÉ29pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: BoxOfficeSmashers/YouTube

Dom Cobb is a thief with the rare ability to enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. His skill has made him a hot commodity in the world of corporate espionage, but has cost him everything he loves. He gets a chance at redemption when he is offered a seemingly impossible mission. If he succeeds, it will be the perfect crime, but a dangerous enemy anticipates his every move. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, and Ken Watanabe.

Finally…one to avoid this week

David Brent: Life on the Road

Source: eOne UK/YouTube

  • Friday RTÉ2, 9.45pm

Despite the success of the sitcom that unleashed David Brent upon the world, Ricky Gervais couldn’t replicate the humour of The Office on the big screen.

The film catches up with Brent twelve years on from the mockumentary to find that he is now a travelling salesman with a cleaning and ladies’ personal hygiene products company. However, he hasn’t given up on his dream of rock stardom, and is about to embark on a self-financed UK tour with his band. Stars Ricky Gervais, Rob Jarvis, Abbie Murphy, and Mandeep Dhillon.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie