IT’S FINALLY CHRISTMAS! Hopefully you woke up to some presents under the tree and no coal in your stocking.

With all that fun stuff out of the way, your mind may now be on the main event, Christmas dinner.

For many people this is their favourite meal of the year and there are many aspects to consider and mull over. Is the turkey big enough?How many types of potatoes do we need? Will anyone even eat these brussel sprouts?

Another important aspect is timing. Every household has a different take, and having tried both early and late dinners (including one eventful year where the power went out) I think somewhere around 2pm is ideal.

So today we’re asking: When is the best time to have Christmas dinner?