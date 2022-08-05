Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs following search of car in Wicklow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW have seized drugs with a combined estimated street value of more than €90,000 following the search of a car in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí who were on patrol in Bray were leaving a housing estate when they spotted a man in a car who proceeded to run away from the vehicle.
They stopped him and on searching the vehicle seized cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €90,500.
The 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bray garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis.
