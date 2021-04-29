#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 29 April 2021
The 'confounding' Irish-set movie Wild Mountain Thyme available to watch from tomorrow

The film has received some unfavourable reviews, mostly for its questionable Irish accents.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 3:39 PM
39 minutes ago 3,763 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5423410
Image: Lionsgate
Image: Lionsgate

FROM TOMORROW, PEOPLE in Ireland will be able to rent the film which raised eyebrows last year with its deeply questionable Irish accents in the trailer.

Wild Mountain Thyme will be released tomorrow to rent on all major digital retailers in Ireland and the UK, such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

Its trailer was released last November to some criticisms of the tone and the Irish accents.

It is a romance starring Emily Blunt as the “passionate” Rosemary Muldoon who is in love with her neighbour Anthony Reilly (played by Jamie Dornan). 

The film’s distribution company Lionsgate said it “captures the romance, lyricism and transcendent beauty of the Irish countryside in an extraordinary love story”. 

While this remains to be seen, most of the US reviews don’t seem to echo the sentiment.

IndieWire said: “This sometimes enchanting (but always demented) soda farl of banter and blarney couldn’t be a broader caricature of Irish culture if it were written by the Keebler elves and directed by a pint of Guinness.”

Vulture said:

But Wild Mountain Thyme is not just charmless. It is genuinely confounding, a movie constantly working against itself to make its characters and their dilemma comprehensible.
The setting just serves as an excuse for characters to deliver utter nonsense lines, like this one from Rosemary: “It’s good that you’re tall. Men are beasts. They need that height to balance the truth and the goodness of women.”

The accents in the trailer alone were met with some confusion, with the Irish embassy in Washington DC saying on Twitter: “To be fair, Irish accents are hard.”

It’ll be available to rent from tomorrow on: Sky, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Virgin, Talk Talk, BT, Rakuten, XBOX, Sony PS, Chili TV and Showcase at Home.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

