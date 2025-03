A MAJOR EU search and rescue organisation is set to simulate forest fires across Co Wicklow today to test the State’s preparedness for large-scale wildfires.

The exercise, led by European experts, is the first of its kind in Ireland.

The multi-agency event will involve over 100 participants from Ireland and other EU member states, simulating a wildfire scenario near Turlough Hill in the Wicklow Mountains National Park.

The exercise will also receive support from partner organisations that respond to wildfires in Wicklow, including An Garda Síochána, Air Corps, Defence Forces, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Mountain Rescue, Dublin Fire Service and Wicklow Fire Service.

A helicopter will also be used during the day as part of the training exercise.

Wicklow County Council has asked the public not to be alarmed by the presence of numerous emergency response personnel and vehicles.

The EU mission will assess Ireland’s current wildfire preparedness and provide expert guidance through a final report.

Where appropriate, the mission will also support the development of improved strategies and capabilities, particularly concerning the possible deployment of EU fixed-wing assets, such as Canadair aircraft.

It comes as the 2025 fire season across Ireland is estimated to be more extensive and longer than in any previous year.

A number of factors have been attributed to the increase in the number and scale of wildfires across the island of Ireland, including climate change and reduced rainfall levels during Spring and Summer.

Traditionally, wildfires were not a significant problem in summer months as new growth and year round rain made ignition and propagation of wildfires difficult to sustain.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD said the exercise is an opportunity to test Ireland’s capability in a large forest fire scenario.

“The simulation exercise in Wicklow Mountains National Park is an excellent opportunity to enhance the expertise of all emergency agencies who would work together and collaborate in the event of a large forest fire,” O’Sullivan said.