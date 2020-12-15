#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 December 2020
Poll: Do you think Joe Biden's presidency will benefit Ireland?

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the US President-elect yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 10:04 AM
2,684 Views 14 Comments
Joe Biden artwork in Ballina, Co Mayo.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LAST NIGHT, MEMBERS of the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

This formality was especially noted this year because of Donald Trump’s refusal to concede after he lost his race for re-election last month. 

Biden has spoken in the past about the importance of keeping the Irish border open after Brexit and respecting the Good Friday Agreement. 

With his inauguration due to take place in January, do you think his term as president will be beneficial to Ireland?

Today we’re asking: Do you think Joe Biden’s presidency will benefit Ireland? 


Poll Results:

Yes (258)
It won't make a difference (82)
No (42)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

