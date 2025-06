‘EVERYONE LOVES TO hate Leinster,’ according to the province’s second-row Joe McCarthy, who was speaking after the club’s semi-final victory over Glasgow last week.

After a string of trophyless seasons, Ireland’s most successful rugby club has come in for a fair share of criticism from fans, but there has also been plenty of shadenfreude from rugby fans outside of the 12 counties.

Munster and Ireland legend Donal Lenihan disagrees though.

“I think saying everybody hates Leinster is a little bit over the top,” he told RTÉ.

“I think this boils down to the quality of the Leinster squad and what they’ve achieved over the past 4 years.”

This Saturday, Leinster will face off against the Bulls from South Africa at Croke Park in the final of the United Rugby Championship.

Both clubs all looking to win their first URC title since the competition was revamped in 2021.

So, today we want to know: Will you be supporting Leinster in the URC final this weekend?