TWO IRISH MUSIC festivals, Forbidden Fruit and Longitude, have announced their respective line ups for this summer.

Forbidden Fruit, which is now in its 13th year, will feature Jamie XX, Underworld and Caribou, while Longitude is returning to Marlay Park with David Guetta and 50 Cent set to take to the stage.

Advertisement

While the headliners might not be to everyone’s taste, there’s no shortage of festivals taking place across the country this summer.

Electric Picnic has set the date for it’s 21st year in Stradbally (although there is no line up announced yet), while All Together Now is set to return for the August bank holiday.

So today we’re asking: Will you go to a music festival this year?