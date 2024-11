THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS will take to the ballot box today to decide the next president of the United States, in one of the tightest races for the White House in recent memory.

All fifty states will cast their vote in the knife-edge race, with the last polls closing in Alaska and Hawaii at 6am Irish time.

Counting can take several days, but it’s these seven swing states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – that hold the keys to the Oval Office, and many will stay up to see how these States play out.

While the winner has sometimes been declared on election night, this year’s tight contest could mean a longer wait – either way we’ll be keeping you up to date with our live coverage throughout the night.

So today we want to know: Will you stay up to follow the US election?