WILLIAM ‘WILLIE’ AIRD is on course to be elected in Laois – after 45 years as a local councillor in the county.

Aird is currently in the lead in the constituency – ahead of two sitting TDs, Seán Fleming and Brian Stanley – as counting continues.

The farmer and long-time councillor never ran for the Dáil before as it was Charlie Flanagan’s seat. Flanagan was first elected as a TD in 1987 and won re-election several times in what was considered a safe seat for Fine Gael.

Vote No. 1 William Aird for Laois#GE24 pic.twitter.com/saHb7pzGkG — Cllr William Aird (@cllrwilliamaird) November 28, 2024

The former justice minister announced last year he was not seeking re-election, paving the way for Aird to finally run for a seat.

Aird was chosen as Fine Gael’s candidate in the constituency in September, and Flanagan endorsed him in a campaign video.

Laois-Offaly was previously a five-seat constituency, but both counties are now individual three-seat constituencies.

A public rep since 1979

Aird has been a public representative since 1979, when he was first elected to Portlaoise Town Commission as the then-youngest Fine Gael representative in Ireland.

Advertisement

Following his election to Laois County Council and Portlaoise Town Commission in 1985, he has successfully contested each election since – he topped the poll in the Portlaoise Electoral Area in the last five local elections.

Throughout my political career, I have proudly represented Laois thanks to the ongoing support of the people. I am asking you to place your confidence in me once again this Friday as I bid to become a TD for our great county.#GE24 pic.twitter.com/zSdoE4n2xn — Cllr William Aird (@cllrwilliamaird) November 26, 2024

In a recent interview with Laois Today, Aird said: “I didn’t give [the Dáil] much thought over the years when Charlie was in place.

“He has been a great representative – as was his father before him – but I remember the day well when he announced his retirement. I thought ‘this has to be my time’.

“There were floods of people on to me saying ‘now is your time to go for it’. There was huge encouragement.”

Tallies

The final tally in Laois has Aird in the lead on 24.7%, followed by Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming on 21.3%.

Independent Brian Stanley – who topped the poll for Sinn Féin in 2020, but left the party mired in controversy last month – is currently in third place on 17.6%.

A complaint was made against Stanley during the summer that initiated an inquiry within Sinn Féin. Stanley has denied any wrongdoing and made a counter-allegation.

Sinn Féin’s new candidate Maria McCormack is currently on 12.5% in the constituency, while independent Aisling Moran, a former Fine Gael member, is on 7.7%.

Independent Elaine Mullally is on 6.3% (she was a founding member of Independent Ireland but left the party in July), Mary Hande from Aontú is on 2.8%, the Green Party’s Rosie Palmer is on 2%, People Before Profit’s Ken Mooney is on 2%, and independent Pauline Flanagan is on 1.6%.