'His family remain devastated': Fresh appeal for information on 55-year-old murdered man

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of William McCormick have made a fresh appeal for information.

William McCormick – known as Pat – was a 55-year-old father-of-four. He went missing in the town of Comber on Thursday 30 May.

Pat left his parents’ house in the town of Ballynahinch just after 9pm on the Thursday. CCTV footage released earlier this month shows him driving his car in Castle Street, Comber – a small town about 25 minutes drive from Ballynahinch – at about 10.30pm.

Pat’s car is a Black Citroen C4, registration BSZ 7103.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team will tonight be handing out leaflets to Comber residents and conducting a road stop for motorists in the town to job people’s memories of the night he disappeared.

“I would like to thank the Comber community – residents and businesses – for their patience and their support in this investigation and in providing valuable information,” Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said.

Montgomery has visited 137 premises and has retrieved up to 96 hours of footage from some of the business premises, which he said will take some time to analyse. It has, however, yielded new evidence already, he said.

“I’ve also conducted 15 searches in the area and spoken to around 100 people who have provided me with new evidence.”

Today, Montgomery is making several new appeals.

Were you in Comber on Friday 31st May from 7am and specifically did you walk or drive into the carpark at the rear of Castle Street/High Street?

This carpark is adjacent to Supervalu and includes the rear of Comber pharmacy and LGs Fish and Chips. Did you see anyone in this car park acting suspiciously?

Please cast your mind back to that morning – did you see anyone walk from the flats on Castle Street into this carpark via a wooden gate carrying anything?

Anyone living in the Comber area, especially the Newtownards Road, Killinchy Road, Ballygowan Road and the Belfast Road areas have have CCTV at their home, is asked to contact the PSNI.

On the night of his disappearance, Pat was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes.

“If you come across discarded clothing matching this description - or Pat’s phone, an iPhone SE which hasn’t been used since May 30th -please contact police,” Montgomery said.

He is also now looking for Pat’s Ben Sherman watch with a brown strap and a black face.

Source: PSNI

Further searches

The PSNI is continuing to look for Pat and tomorrow it is carrying out an underwater search with a specialist team in Castle Espie Wetlands.

On Saturday, the PSNI will carry out a significant route search in the Comber area with the help of the community rescue team.

“I appreciate the community are keen to help but I would ask that police and specialist search advisors are left to conduct the searches,” Montgomery said.

It is now two weeks’ on from Pat’s disappearance and his family remain absolutely devastated. They deserve to know what has happened to him and deserve to have his body back.

“Members of the local community could have information that could be key to giving Pat’s family some answers,” he added.

Anyone who has any information surrounding Pat’s disappearance is asked to contact detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street on 101.

“I would also like to appeal to those directly responsible to come forward to police – examine your conscience and allow Pat’s family to give him a proper burial. You are denying them this right.”