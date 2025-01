TWO MEN WHO were arrested over the fatal stabbing of man in Bray on Sunday released without charge.

Willie Moorehouse (38) was attacked on Boghall Road near a playground in the Co Wicklow town, later dying from injuries he sustained.

Six people were arrested by gardaí, with two of those released in recent hours.

Four other males – a juvenile, two in their 20s and one in 30s – remain in Garda custody.

“Gardaí in Bray are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s following an incident in Bray, County Wicklow on Sunday, 19th January 2025,” a garda statement said.

“The two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, that were arrested on Monday evening 20th January, 2025 have both been released without charge.”

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.