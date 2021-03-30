#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 30 March 2021
WIN: A signed copy of the acclaimed Irish novel Leonard and Hungry Paul

The book, by Rónán Hession, is the One Dublin One Book choice this April.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 9:00 PM
17 minutes ago 424 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395931

IT’S BEEN DESCRIBED as charming, heartwarming, feelgood fiction… in other words, the sort of book you might be needing to read right now.

Leonard and Hungry Paul, by Dublin-based author Rónán Hession, is the new One Dublin One Book choice for 2021. The aim of One Dublin One Book is to get people across the capital reading the novel during the month of April.

To celebrate, we have 5 signed copies of Leonard and Hungry Paul to give away. Each winner will get a One Dublin One Book notebook as well.

To be in with a chance of winning, tell us:

  • During which month does One Dublin One Book take place?

Email your answer plus your name to competitions@thejournal.ie. The competition closes at midnight on Thursday 1 April.

Here’s a piece Rónán Hession wrote for us about his reading journey. 

To celebrate the event this April, Dublin City Libraries has put together a range of free online public events which will see Hession take part in online public discussions, interviews and live webinars.

Writers Donal Ryan and Alex Barclay, actor Emmet Kirwan and musician Brigid Mae Power all feature in the programme, and Hession will also perform music from his three albums released under the name Mumblin’ Deaf Ro.

To find out about all of the events, visit the One Dublin One Book website

If you’re not lucky enough to win a copy, hundreds of copies of Leonard and Hungry Paul have been purchased by Dublin City Libraries and will be available to borrow from all public libraries nationwide, through the free BorrowBox library app, and in hardcopy when libraries re-open to the public.

The book is also available to listen to in audio format through BorrowBox.

The new One Dublin One Book edition of Leonard and Hungry Paul is available to buy from all good book shops.

About the author:

Aoife Barry
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

