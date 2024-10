A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been put in place by Met Éireann for counties Galway and Mayo while a status Yellow warning will be in place every other county in Ireland on Sunday.

Both warnings are in place from midday on Sunday until 9pm.

People in Galway and Mayo are told to expect coastal flooding, large waves, loose objects being displaced, fallen trees, difficult travelling conditions, potential power outages and damage or destruction of already weakened structures.

Every other county have been told to expect some flooding, some fallen trees, difficult driving conditions and debris.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo

Met Éireann Weather Warning⚠️



Storm Ashley will bring very strong and gusty southerly winds, coupled with high spring tides🌊🌪️



Valid: 12:00 Sunday 20/10/2024 to 21:00 Sunday 20/10/2024



More details here⬇️https://t.co/cmHvlI0GRs pic.twitter.com/TWaQ4PbpBw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2024

Heavy rain will begin overnight on Saturday as Storm Ashley begins and will continue throughout the day on Sunday.

It will become very windy on Sunday, according to the most recent forecast. Counties in Ulster will experience less rain than the rest of the country, where the most persistent showers will be in the west.

Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, Met Éireann said, and strong to gale force winds will being the potential for disruptions all over the country.

There will be ongoing risks of coastal flooding due to a combination of high seas and spring tides, especially for counties along the Atlantic.