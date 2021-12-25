Arrest of armed man who tried to breach security at British Queen's residence

AN ARMED MAN has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of the castle where the British Queen was staying earlier today.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers and the Metropolitan Police constables responded to the security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the British head of State is staying.

TVP said a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man, who is in custody, was not in any buildings on the estate and “security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds”, police said.

Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas Day at Windsor Castle and was expected to have lunch with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie, along with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, attended a church service in St George’s Chapel, in the castle grounds, at 10.45am on Christmas morning.

TVP Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”