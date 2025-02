The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Galway 2-21

Clare 0-20

GALWAY FOLLOWED their recent victory over Kilkenny with a 2-21 to 0-20 victory over Clare tonight.

Anthony Burns scored both goals for the Tribesman against an experimental Clare side, with only four of last year’s starting All-Ireland final team playing from the outset.

Kilkenny 2-17

Wexford 0-15

Martin Keoghan was the star man as Kilkenny earned a 2-17 to 0-15 win against Wexford.

His fine individual performance in the Division 1A Allianz hurling lead clash inspired his side to take a 2-10 to 0-4 half-time lead, with their opponents unable to recover despite a gallant display after the break.

Kerry 1-18

Donegal 0-23

Donegal edged Kerry in today’s rescheduled Division 1 game in Killarney.

Late scores from substitute Jamie Brennan and Conor O’Donnell got their side over the line.

