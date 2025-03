A WOMAN HAS been arrested after herbal cannabis worth an estimated €380,000 was seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers discovered 19kg of cannabis concealed in vacuum packed packages inside the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Thailand.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested by gardaí as a result of the seizure.

She is currently detained at a Dublin garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.