A 23-YEAR-old woman has died following a dog attack in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred just before midnight last night at a home in Ballyneety.

A number of dogs suspected to be from restricted breeds were seized by gardaí, and the one directly involved in the incident was “destroyed”.

Advertisement

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Her body has been removed from the scene to Mid Western Regional Hospital where a Post Mortem examination will take place.

The rural area of Ballyneety is about 12km outside Limerick City.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The incident comes a week after an unrelated dog attack in Limerick on a nine-year-old boy.