A WOMAN HAS been arrested over alleged harassment of Taoiseach Simon Harris.

It is the latest in a string of arrests connected to the alleged incidents that took place at Harris’s home in May.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said that the woman, aged in her 60s, was arrested under the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act, “as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged harassment of an elected representative on 2 May 2024″.

She is currently detained at a Garda Station in County Wicklow under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say there is no other information available at this time.