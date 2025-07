A WOMAN HAS died from her injuries after being hit by a car in Dalkey at the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the collision, which happened at a car park on Castle Villas street in Dalkey, Co Dublin at around 4.30pm last Sunday.

It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She passed away yesterday.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was around Castle Villas street on Sunday, 13 July between 4.15 and 4.45pm who may have any information to contact investigating gardaí.

Likewise, anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make that footage available.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Dún Laoghaire Garda Station 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.