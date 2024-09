A WOMAN IN her 80s has died after a crash in south Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash, which occurred on Hillside Drive in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

Around 10.30am, a car hit a number of parked vehicles on the residential street.

The driver, who a woman aged in her 80s and the sole occupant of the car, suffered fatal injuries.

A man in one of the parked vehicles was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have notified the local coroner following the woman’s death and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road remains closed and a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is underway.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”