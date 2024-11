AN ELDERLY WOMAN has died in a raod traffic collision in Co Laois this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are still at the scene of the fatal crash, which happened on the M7 at Borris-in-Ossory.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred at around 4.15pm at Junction 21 of the M7 eastbound.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 80s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has been removed to Portlaoise Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 50s, has been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The M7 eastbound is currently closed to traffic, with diversions in place, coming off at Junction 21, Borris-in-Ossory in Co Laois, and coming back at Junction 18, Portlaoise.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are attending the scene and a technical examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on (057) 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.