Woman arrested after being tasered by Gardaí in Limerick

A WOMAN WAS tasered and arrested in Limerick city yesterday after Gardaí responded to a call about a woman acting threatening at a residence on Clare Street.
On arrival at 11.15pm last night, uniformed Gardaí spoke with a man who had received minor injuries to his arms.
A woman who remained in the residence had access to knives and was acting in a threatening manner.
Another man was also present in the residence with the woman.
Unarmed uniform Gardaí were then joined and supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit.
After a taser was used the women was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.
She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick Garda Station.
Both men received medical attention, for minor injuries, by paramedics at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
