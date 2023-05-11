Woman arrested after being tasered by Gardaí in Limerick

A WOMAN WAS tasered and arrested in Limerick city yesterday after Gardaí responded to a call about a woman acting threatening at a residence on Clare Street.

On arrival at 11.15pm last night, uniformed Gardaí spoke with a man who had received minor injuries to his arms.

A woman who remained in the residence had access to knives and was acting in a threatening manner.

Another man was also present in the residence with the woman.

Unarmed uniform Gardaí were then joined and supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit.

After a taser was used the women was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick Garda Station.

Both men received medical attention, for minor injuries, by paramedics at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.