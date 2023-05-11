Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 11 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Gardaí
Woman arrested after being tasered by Gardaí in Limerick
Gardaí responded to a call about a woman acting threatening at a residence on Clare Street, Limerick city at 11.15pm last night.
6.3k
0
1 hour ago

A WOMAN WAS tasered and arrested in Limerick city yesterday after Gardaí responded to a call about a woman acting threatening at a residence on Clare Street.

On arrival at 11.15pm last night, uniformed Gardaí spoke with a man who had received minor injuries to his arms.

A woman who remained in the residence had access to knives and was acting in a threatening manner.

Another man was also present in the residence with the woman.
Unarmed uniform Gardaí were then joined and supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit.

After a taser was used the women was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick Garda Station.

Both men received medical attention, for minor injuries, by paramedics at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags