A WOMAN IN her 50s has been arrested in connection with a fatal car crash in Louth in July in which a man died.

Gardaí said they arrested the woman and she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Louth.

The crash occurred at about 8:50am on the morning of Sunday, 14 July in Dunleer, Co Louth. Two cars were involved in the crash.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 50s, was airlifted from the scene to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.