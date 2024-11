A WOMAN IS in Garda custody after being arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Limerick City last night.

The man is being treated in hospital for stab wounds to his head, it’s understood.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson said that Gardaí were investigating “an incident of assault that occurred in the Thomondgate area, Limerick city, on 20 November”.

The incident occurred at around 8pm.

The garda spokesperson added that following the incident, a man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in Limerick and the garda spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing.