A WOMAN IN her 50s has been arrested after gardaí assisted the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) and contractors to enter a site in north County Dublin.

It comes amid protests against construction activity at Thornton Hall in Kilsallaghan, which has been earmarked for “emergency-style” tented accommodation for asylum seekers.

In a statement this evening, Gardaí said they were present to assist IPAS and contractors to enter the site “for the purposes of lawful employment” today.

A woman aged in her 50s was arrested at the site for public order offences. She will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice Dublin tomorrow.

“Local Gardaí continue to maintain a presence and continue to engage with those gathered peacefully at the location, and are facilitating access to and from the site,” a garda statement said.

“Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.”

A garda spokesperson also said gardaí were not involved in “secretly moving international protection applicants” on to the site.

The spokesperson said Gardaí are aware of “misinformation, disinformation and fake news” in relation to the current activity taking place on the site.

“While it is the responsibility of IPAS to issue specific details about IPAS centres, An Garda Síochána can confirm that it has not been involved in secretly moving international protection applicants onto this site nor are there any such applicants currently on site.”

