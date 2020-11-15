Woman, 20s, seriously assaulted in Cork city

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault in Cork city that took place yesterday evening.
A woman in her twenties was assaulted on Grand Parade in Cork city last night, with report of the incident received by gardaí around 8.10pm.
The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Gardaí have arrested a man, 20s, and a teenage woman in relation to the incident.
They were taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and Togher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Gardaí have canvassed CCTV footage from local businesses which will be reviewed and the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene.
