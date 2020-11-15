Woman, 20s, seriously assaulted in Cork city

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault in Cork city that took place yesterday evening.

A woman in her twenties was assaulted on Grand Parade in Cork city last night, with report of the incident received by gardaí around 8.10pm.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí have arrested a man, 20s, and a teenage woman in relation to the incident.

They were taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and Togher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí have canvassed CCTV footage from local businesses which will be reviewed and the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene.



Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the Grand Parade area last night with information to contact Angelsea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.