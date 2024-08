A WOMAN HAS been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Cork woman Sheila Dunne.

The charge comes after a lengthy and detailed garda investigation into the collision which occured on the evening of 11 February at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire.

Gardaí have charged a woman in her 40s with a number of offences including dangerous driving causing death. She has been given station bail and will appear before court in Cork in September.

Sheila Dunne, one of the two occupants in the car, was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on 13 February.

It is understood that gardaí established that she was a passenger in the car driven by another woman.

A garda spokesman said: “As part of the investigation into the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire, Co. Cork, 11 February 2024, Gardaí have charged a woman aged in her 40s.

“She is due to appear before Cork District Court at a later date.”

Sheila Dunne, who was in her 50s, worked as a special needs assistant at Watergrasshill National School in Co Cork. She lived in Glanmire but was from Newcastle West in Co Limerick.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ted, who died following an illness three years ago. She is survived by her two children, parents, brothers, sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, and a large circle of friends.