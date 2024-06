A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after she was seriously injured in a collision with a cyclist in Ranelagh, Dublin, last Tuesday night.

The woman was walking when the collision with a male cyclist, who was uninjured, occurred at 11 pm on the Ranelagh road in Ranelagh.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital initially to be treated for serious injuries, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she died yesterday.

A Technical examination of the scene was conducted and gardaí are continuing to make enquiries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, a spokesperson said:

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ranelagh Road in Ranelagh between 10:45 pm and 11.15pm on Tuesday 4th June 2024 are asked to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”