Saturday 27 May 2023 Dublin: 19°C
# kilglass
Gardaí investigating after woman's body discovered at residence in Roscommon
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
12.9k
0
35 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN ROSCOMMON are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a private residence in Kilglass, Co Roscommon this morning,

The woman (aged in her 30s) was discovered unresponsive this morning shortly before 9am. The body of the woman was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist tomorrow. Gardaí said the results of this post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said no further details are available at this time.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
