A WOMAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Down.

The collision occurred in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber shortly before 4.45pm yesterday evening.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the collision. “Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries,” PSNI Inspector Adair said.

The police service said the road was closed to traffic for a period, but has since reopened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch,” the PSNI said.

People can get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 22/02/25, or on the PSNI’s website.