A WOMAN INVOLVED in robberies died early today after an explosion in front of a bank in Greece’s second city Thessaloniki, the police said.

The 38-year-old was rushed to the hospital after her hand was mutilated in the explosion.

Police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou said investigators were trying to determine the “possible scenario” that she was carrying a device that exploded.

Greek police forensic experts search the spot where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb exploded

She told Skai TV that the woman was known to the police, including for her involvement in robberies.

Investigators suspect the device may have exploded before she could place it at a bank cash machine, police sources told AFP.

They said the woman was linked to a jailed bank robber, accused among other things of sending a parcel bomb to the Thessaloniki appeals court in February last year .

Greece’s Organized Crime Directorate has taken over the investigation of today’s blast.

