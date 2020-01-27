This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman (60) dies after taking part in cake-eating competition on Australia Day

The woman had a seizure after she “shovelled a lamington into her mouth”, broadcaster ABC reported.

By AFP Monday 27 Jan 2020, 9:12 AM
24 minutes ago 4,677 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4981016
A lamington cake is made from sponge cake, chocolate sauce and grated coconut.
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Hoychuk
A lamington cake is made from sponge cake, chocolate sauce and grated coconut.
A lamington cake is made from sponge cake, chocolate sauce and grated coconut.
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Hoychuk

A WOMAN HAS died after taking part in a cake-eating competition to celebrate Australia Day, local media reported this morning. 

Paramedics were called to a pub in the state of Queensland yesterday afternoon after a woman was involved in a “medical incident”.

The 60-year-old had a seizure after she “shovelled a lamington into her mouth”, the public broadcaster ABC reported. 

Lamingtons, a traditional Australian dessert, are cube-shaped sponge cakes dipped in chocolate and covered in grated coconut.

The woman was rushed to hospital in the coastal town of Hervey Bay but later died, ABC reported.

She was a contestant in the Beach House Hotel’s annual Australia Day lamington and meat pie eating contest.

In a post on Facebook, management and staff offered their “deepest condolences” to the woman’s friends and family.

“We acknowledge and thank our supportive patrons, staff, and the Queensland Ambulance Service for their prompt and professional response while this tragic incident was unfolding,” the post said.

“The hotel staff have been offered professional support while our thoughts firmly remain with the family at this challenging time.”

Police said the death was not suspicious and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie