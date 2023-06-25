Woman dies after being pulled from sea rescuing child off Co Cork beach

A WOMAN IN her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a Co Cork beach in which she tried to save her child from difficulty.

The Coast Guard and gardai were involved in a sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, shortly before 1pm today, responding to reports of two people in difficulty in the water.

The woman was brought to Ballycroneen Pier for medical treatment before being airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

She died later this evening, gardai said.

During the operation, a young boy was rescued from the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter. He had non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

With reporting from PA