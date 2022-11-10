Woman (40s) dies after being struck by car in Co Kilkenny

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WOMAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Kilkenny this evening.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at around 5.20pm to after a car struck a pedestrian on the N10 at Spring Hill.
The pedestrian, a woman in her mid 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.
The N10 at the scene of the collision is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place.
A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.
The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.
Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They area also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
