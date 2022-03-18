Woman charged after gardaí seize €211,000 worth of cannabis and heroin

A WOMAN IS DUE to appear in court today following the seizure of €211,000 worth of heroin and cannabis.

On Wednesday, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Clonmacken Road as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick.

During the search, gardaí recovered €45,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs were seized and the driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was arrested.

She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin on Wednesday evening.

During the course of the follow-up search, gardaí seized approximately €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin.

The seizures were made as part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle drug trafficking networks at all levels – international, national and local.

The woman who was arrested on Wednesday has now been charged by gardaí.

She will appear before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court at 2pm today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.